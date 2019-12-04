Expert Webinar: Technology and Fundamentals in Using MicroLC-MS/MS
February 6, 2020 – a webinar with Dr. Thorsten Teutenberg
Whether you are looking to increase sensitivity, if your applications suffer from sample amount, or if you are an applied proteomics researcher in need of enhanced robustness, then MicroLC-MS is the solution for you.
On the one hand, Micro LC-MS can enable you to achieve your LLOQs while working with smaller animal models, for example. Alternatively, it can also help you gain robustness of analytical flow LC-MS for large sample cohorts. In all cases, using MicroLC-MS will allow you to achieve quantitation over a larger linear dynamic range, all while decreasing operating costs and increasing your lab’s efficiency.
Register to attend!
February 6, 2020 | 4 p.m. CET
Who should attend the Webinar?
All LC-MS users, independent from the market application.
Key Learning Objectives
This webinar will explain the basics and benefits of MicroLC:
- What is the physical background?
- How can it technically be realized?
- Where does the improvements in sensitivity come from?
- What additional benefits can be expected?
Webinar Speakers:
- Dr. Thorsten Teutenberg
Institute of Energy and Environmental Technology (IUTA)
- Rolf Kern
SCIEX