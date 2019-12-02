Justus Liebig University Giessen (JLU) is awarding theRöntgen Prize this year to Dr. Adriana Pálffy-Buß. Since completing her doctorate, the prizewinner has been conducting research in the theory division at the Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics in Heidelberg. She is receiving the award for her outstanding contributions in the field of theoretical atomic and nuclear physics, in particular, for the development of a new control mechanism for X-ray quanta. Dr. Adriana Pálffy-Buß was one of the first in the relatively new research field of X-ray quantum optics to demonstrate in groundbreaking theoretical work, how to control

single X-ray photons by means of suitable nuclear transitions. This innovative technology opens up opportunities for the development of new ultracompact

information storage.

The predictions of the physicist were recently confirmed experimentally at DESY in Hamburg. The theoretical and experimental work with the participation of Dr. Adriana Pálffy-Buß has been published in numerous prestigious journals. She has also published significant works on the interaction of X-ray lasers with atomic nuclei, which promises an interesting application for storing energy.

Statement from Daniel Sälzer, Managing Director of Pfeiffer Vacuum:

“Basic research and progress, as well as theory and practice, are closely linked. This is the reason why Pfeiffer Vacuum has been partnering with various research institutions for decades, including the Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics in Heidelberg, where our vacuum solutions are regularly used. We’re particularly

pleased therefore that Dr. Adriana Pálffy-Buß is this year’s Röntgen prize winner.”