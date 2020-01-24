4th European Chemistry Partnering
Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 27th February 2020
The 4th European Chemistry Partnering on 27 February 2020 in Frankfurt am Main is attracting more and more participants from sub-sectors of the chemical industry. More than 1,000 experts and industry representatives will meet with innovative entrepreneurs and investors to exchange ideas and to network. The Kunststoff-Institut Lüdenscheid is an ECP partner and is represented this year by 30 employees as well as holding its own workshop.